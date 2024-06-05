Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies rumored to star Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal & more as the Fab Four

It was announced earlier this year that Sam Mendes was undertaking an ambitious project involving one of the biggest bands in history: The Beatles. Instead of just one movie, Mendes is set to direct four movies, each telling the story from the point of view of a different member of the Beatles. Jeff Sneider has the scoop on who could play the Fab Four.

According to Sneider, the potential cast for Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies includes Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw) as John Lennon, Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) as Ringo Starr, and Charlie Rowe (Rocketman) as George Harrison. As Sneider himself states, there has been no confirmation that these actors will take on the roles at the end of the day; They’re just who Mendes is considering at the moment.

Sam Mendes’ production company, Neal Street Productions, has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the movies. It’s been said that this is the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and the members of the Beatles — Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison — have granted the full life story and music rights for a scripted movie.

Neal Street Production partner Pippa Harris said, “ This project springs from an idea of Sam’s which he had over a year ago, and it’s a testament to his creative brilliance and powers of persuasion that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean Lennon and Olivia Harrison responded with such warmth and enthusiasm as soon as he spoke with them. […] To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures. ”

Sony hopes to start shooting in the U.K. in mid-2025, with a planned 2027 release for all four biopics. Studio head Tom Rothman knows this is a big gamble, but said, “ You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy. There hasn’t been an enterprise like this before, and you can’t think about it in traditional releasing terms. “

What do you think of this potential cast of the Beatles movies?