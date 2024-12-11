Ridley Scott seemingly confirms that Paul Mescal’s next project will be Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies

While speaking about his next project, Scott hoped to reunite with his Gladiator II star, but feels it might not happen with the Mendes biopics looming.

It was announced earlier this year that Sam Mendes was undertaking an ambitious project involving one of the biggest bands in history: The Beatles. Instead of just one movie, Mendes is set to direct four movies, each telling the story from the point of view of a different member of the Beatles. It was then rumored that Mendes was considering the potential cast to feature Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw) as John Lennon, Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) as Ringo Starr, and Charlie Rowe (Rocketman) as George Harrison. Starr recently confirmed that Keoghan is indeed playing him and Ridley Scott has seemingly confirmed Pascal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott let the cat out of the bag when the director revealed that his chances are slim on reuniting with his Gladiator II star. Scott participated in a conversation with Christopher Nolan after a screening of Gladiator II at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Scott revealed his next project was a thriller titled The Dog Stars and Nolan inquired if Mescal was slated to star in it. Scott initially responded, “Yes.” Then added,

Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.”

Last month, Mescal was asked how he would feel playing Paul McCartney in the movies about the Fab Four after rumors had been circulating. He responded, “It would be an incredible story to be attached to. The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct, like truly, it would be a dream come true.” When asked point blank if he was playing McCartney, Mescal distanced with, “No, no, no — we’re not going there.”

Sam Mendes’ production company, Neal Street Productions, has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the movies. It’s been said that this is the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and the members of the Beatles — Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison — have granted the full life story and music rights for a scripted movie.