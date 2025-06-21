Will we ever see Sam Rockwell return as Justin Hammer?

Iron Man didn’t only introduce the world to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it changed the superhero movie game forever. So inevitably it was the first in the MCU to get a sequel, upping the stakes by having two key villains: Mickey Rourke’s Whiplash and Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer. With the universe constantly expanding, we do have to wonder: will any of the earlier antagonists return? For Sam Rockwell, he doesn’t quite see a place for Justin Hammer.

Sam Rockwell recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he mentioned that he almost got the chance to expand on Justin Hammer but things fell through. But to him, that may have been for the better. “There was talk of a[n Armor Wars] series but…I think the movie thing would be exciting…Might be some juice. I don’t know what you get out of that guy. He’s essentially Lex Luthor. It’s Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor. It’s the same character, really….Yeah, it’s a comedic device, that character, mostly. Although, he was in prison so it could get weird.”

As far as how Sam Rockwell landed Iron Man 2, he did his work to nudge writer Justin Theoreux – who wrote the movie – to include him somehow in the sequel. Thus, Rockwell eventually landed weapons manufacturer Justin Hammer (although his relationship with Jon Favreau didn’t hurt, either). Of note, he was actually briefly considered to play Tony Stark before it eventually went to Robert Downey Jr.

Armor Wars was first considered to be a series on Disney+ back in 2020, but has since been reworked into a feature. However it may show up, production has slowed down significantly, with many believing it just won’t happen at all. As with so many Marvel projects, we’ll just have to wait and see what will happen on that front.

If things do move forward on Armor Wars, I’d love to see Sam Rockwell reprise Justin Hammer once again, as he already delivered with the 2014 short All Hail the King and a season two episode of What If…?

Do you want to see Sam Rockwell return as Justin Hammer in the MCU?