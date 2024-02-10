Scarlett Johansson to star in Featherwood, a true-crime thriller about an FBI informant who infiltrated the Aryan Brotherhood

According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Featherwood, a true-crime thriller about Carol Blevins, an FBI informant who brought down members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

Based on the award-winning Dallas Morning News series by Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Farwell, Featherwood tells the story of Blevins, “a heroin addict and ‘Aryan Princess featherwood’ (property of a gang member) who became one of the FBI’s most important informants during an epic, six-year investigation into the murderous, neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate known as the Aryan Brotherhood Of Texas. Blevins, who lived with the gang, memorized details, pre-empted murders and interrupted robberies, helped convict 13 members of the group. However, her harrowing journey left her with significant physical and mental scars and she lives under constant threat of reprisal by the ABT.” Sounds intense, and Deadline states that many buyers are already seeing awards potential.

Featherwood is set to be directed by Andrea Arnold, best known for American Honey and multiple episodes of HBO’s Big Little Lies. Arnold is currently in post-production on Bird, a drama starring Barry Keoghan (Saltburn). Ned Benson, who had a hand in the script for Black Widow, has penned the screenplay.

Scarlett Johansson will next be seen starring alongside Channing Tatum in Greg Berlanti’s romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the 1960s space race. The film was previously known as Project Artemis but is expected to receive a new title before its release on July 12th.

The actress has also lent her voice to Transformers One, Paramount’s animated feature which tells an origin story set on Cybertron dealing with the relationship and rivalry between Autobot Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Decepticon Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry). The film is slated to hit theaters on September 12th. Franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has expressed his hope that the film will be the start of a new trilogy. “We’re hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that, that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there’s a natural trilogy,” the producer said. “I’m not always looking to do multiple movies, but there’s a natural trilogy around their relationship. So, you’re going to see Cybertron in a way you’ve never seen it, that no one’s ever seen it before. Because we’re doing an animation, we’re allowed to really go all out. If you tried to make this live-action, it would probably be a billion-dollar movie or something.

Source: Deadline
