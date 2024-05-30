Scream 4: Aubrey Plaza auditioned, but looked too insane to play the killer

Released thirteen years ago, Scream 4 (watch it HERE) was the last entry in the Scream franchise from director Wes Craven. We’ve heard some interesting stories about ideas that didn’t make it into Scream 4, like the fact that one version of the opening sequence would have had heroine Sidney Prescott killing a Ghostface slasher right at the start and that Kristen Stewart was asked to participate in the opening sequence that we see in the finished film. During an interview with Hits Radio, Aubrey Plaza revealed that she auditioned for Scream 4 and messed up by getting too into the idea that she could play the killer.

Plaza explained, “One of the earlier auditions I had was for Wes Craven, for the Scream remake or something. They had told me, ‘You’re going in to audition to play a character that eventually you find out is the killer.’ So I took that really literally, and I was thinking, ‘Alright, I’m gonna dress like the killer.’ I went in and I looked terrible, I was, like really, frumpy and my hair… I thought, ‘I’m a murderer’, and then everybody else was glamorous and they all looked great, and I just looked insane. They were like, ‘The whole point is that we’re not supposed to know that you were the killer. You pretty much just look like a murderer right away.’ Anyway, I blew that one. Didn’t make it very far. I went full method, and it was bad, really bad idea.

While Plaza doesn’t specify that Scream 4 was the one she auditioned for, that’s the one that lines up with her auditioning for Wes Craven, since she didn’t get her first screen acting credit until 2006. She could have fit Scream 4 in between the filming of Parks and Recreation seasons 2 and 3.

Scream 4 had the following synopsis:

It’s been many years since the killer “Ghostface” left a deadly trail across the city of Woodsboro. In order to overcome the trauma of these terrible events, Sidney Prescott wrote a self-help book. She returns to Woodsboro to launch her book and is reunited with old friends Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey. However, Sidney’s arrival also triggers the return of “Ghostface”, putting Sidney and everyone she loves in jeopardy.

The film starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Marley Shelton, Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, Rory Culkin, Anthony Anderson, Adam Brody, Mary McDonnell, Alison Brie, Marielle Jaffe, Nico Tortorella, Erik Knudsen, Anna Paquin, Kristen Bell, Lucy Hale, Shenae Grimes, Aimee Teegarden, and Britt Robertson.

Do you wish Aubrey Plaza had been cast in Scream 4? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Hits Radio
