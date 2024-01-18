Scream 7: Jasmin Savoy Brown hasn’t gotten a call about appearing in the troubled sequel

At one point, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures were wanting to move Scream 7 into production so quickly, they couldn’t even wait for Scream (2022) and Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to finish working on their Universal Monsters movie Abigail (formerly known as Dracula’s Daughter). With returning writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick working on the script, the companies hired Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon to direct the film and started reaching out to actors. Then everything fell apart. Jenna Ortega allegedly wanted a substantial pay raise to reprise the role of Tara Carpenter… and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. So Ortega was out, but Melissa Barrera was on board to come back as Tara’s sister Samantha. Until she was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Soon after, Landon left the project, saying what had been a dream job had turned into a nightmare. So Scream 7 has no stars, no director, and needs a different script. And now Scream (2022) and Scream VI co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown has revealed that she has never even gotten a call about the project.

The Carpenter sisters, Brown’s character Mindy Meeks-Martin, and Mindy’s brother Chad (played by Mason Gooding) formed a group of friends that Scream VI dubbed “the core four” – and then the film strained credulity to make sure “the core four” remained intact in the end. So it’s very surprising that no one has ever gotten in contact with Brown about Scream 7, even though discussions with Ortega and Barrera have already come and gone.

When the subject of Scream came up, Brown told Entertainment Tonight (with thanks to Screen Rant for the transcription), “ I think that everything that we did, the Core Four, is amazing and important and should be celebrated forever. And I’m glad that we got to capture that on screen, and I’m proud to have four people of color in that horror film. … I’ll forever be proud of that. ” Would she come back for Scream 7? “ I haven’t gotten a call. So I think if you want to ask Spyglass what they’re doing, you can. I haven’t gotten a call. “

