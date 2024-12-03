Sick: Kevin Williamson’s pandemic slasher comes to 4K and Blu-ray with 3 commentaries and multiple interviews

Yesterday, we shared the news that Scream Factory’s line-up of February 2025 4K releases consists of Ghosts of Mars (2001), Humanoids from the Deep (1980), Galaxy of Terror (1981), and Sick (2022). The product pre-order pages for those releases have since all gone up on the Scream Factory website – and the Sick page reveals that the movie is coming to 4K and Blu-ray with three audio commentaries and multiple interviews! You can check out the listing and make your pre-order at THIS LINK. The Sick 4K UHD and Blu-ray has a release date of February 4th.

A collaboration between John Hyams, director of the very cool 2020 thriller Alone, and Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson, Sick was scripted by Katelyn Crabb (who was credited as Williamson’s assistant on Scream 2022) from a story by Williamson. The story takes place when the country locks down due to the pandemic and college student Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think.

Gideon Adlon (The Craft: Legacy), Dylan Sprayberry (Teen Wolf), Jane Adams (She Dies Tomorrow), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), Charla Bocchicchio (Stalker), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That…), Duane Stephens (Evil Angel), Jihae Song (Prescription for Love), Logan Murphy (Chicago Med), Alireza Mirmontazeri (Avocado Toast), Aarman Touré (The Housewives of the North Pole), and newcomer Kimberlee Kraczek star.

Williamson produced Sick with Bill Block and Ben Fast. Andrew Golov executive produced alongside line producer Michael J. Zampino.

The film was originally released through the Peacock streaming service at the start of 2023, and it received a DVD and digital release later in the year. Scream Factory is bringing it to 4K and Blu-ray with the following bonus features: DISC ONE (4K UHD): – NEW 4K Presentation From The Original Elements – Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos – Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0 & Dolby Atmos – NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Alan Cerny – NEW Audio Commentary With Actors Gideon Adlon And Beth Million – NEW Audio Commentary With Director John Hyams And Cinematographer Yaron Levy. DISC TWO (BLU-RAY): – NEW 4K Master From The Original Elements – Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0 & Dolby Atmos – NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Alan Cerny – NEW Audio Commentary With Actors Gideon Adlon And Beth Million – NEW Audio Commentary With Director John Hyams And Cinematographer Yaron Levy – NEW Interview With Actor Marc Menchaca – NEW Interview With Visual FX Artist J.D. McKee – NEW Interview With Composer Nima Fakhara – NEW Interview With Sound Designer Sam Nacach

