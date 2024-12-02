Scream Factory is bringing Ghosts of Mars, Humanoids from the Deep, Galaxy of Terror, and Sick to 4K

Blu-ray.com reports that Scream Factory has announced that they’ll be bringing four horror movies to 4K in February – and each one of these is a cool title that a lot of genre fans will be picking up. Scream Factory’s February 4K line-up consists of Ghosts of Mars (2001), Humanoids from the Deep (1980), Galaxy of Terror (1981), and Sick (2022)!

Directed by John Carpenter from a screenplay he wrote with Larry Sulkis, Ghosts of Mars is one of the least popular films in Carpenter’s filmography… but still, it’s Carpenter, so that means a 4K release is going to be a must-buy for a good number of fans. Here’s the synopsis: Long inhabited by human settlers, the Red Planet has become the manifest destiny of an over-populated Earth. Nearly 640,000 people now live and work all over Mars, mining the planet for its abundant natural resources. But one of those mining operations has uncovered a deadly mother lode: a long-dormant Martian civilization whose warriors are systematically taking over the bodies of human intruders. Scream Factory brings Ghosts of Mars to 4K on February 11th.

Humanoids from the Deep (also known as Monster in Europe and Japan), a Roger Corman production that was directed by Barbara Peeters, with second unit director James Sbardellati at the helm of additional photography done to increase the sleaze factor. Scripted by Frederick James from a story by Frank Arnold and producer Martin B. Cohen, it tells the following story: Something evil is happening in the sleepy fishing village of Noyo. Fish-like humanoid creatures, spawned by mutant DNA, begin rising from the ocean looking to spawn with the local women. Scientist Susan Drake (Ann Turkel), along with local fisherman Jim Hill (Doug McClure), looks for the cause of this invasion of creatures from the ocean floor. When the annual Salmon Festival begins, some unwanted guests are about to crash the festivities. Also starring Vic Morrow, Cindy Weintraub, and Denise Galik, the film features an early score from Academy Award–winning composer James Horner and special effects/creature designs by Academy Award winner Rob Bottin. Humanoids from the Deep reaches 4K on February 18th.

Galaxy of Terror, a.k.a. Mindwarp: An Infinity of Terror, is another Corman production. Bruce D. Clark directed this one and wrote the script with Marc Siegler – and the major selling point is the cast. The mind’s innermost fears become reality for the crew members of the Quest when they land on a barren planet to rescue survivors from the starship Remus. The crew investigates a giant pyramid on the planet, hoping to find the missing crew members … only to find something deadly waiting for them instead. Each crew member must come face to face with their darkest fears or perish. The crew of the Quest includes Edward Albert (The House Where Evil Dwells), Erin Moran (Happy Days), Ray Walston (Fast Times at Ridgemont High), Robert Englund (the A Nightmare on Elm Street series), Zalman King (Blue Sunshine), and Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects). The film had its share of new, emerging talents behind the camera as well, including James Cameron (The Terminator, Aliens, Avatar), who did the production design, and Bill Paxton (Aliens, Near Dark), who worked as a set decorator. The Galaxy of Terror 4K is set for release on February 11th.

John Hyams, director of the very cool 2020 thriller Alone, teamed up with Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson to bring us the pandemic slasher Sick, which Katelyn Crabb (who was credited as Williamson’s assistant on Scream 2022) wrote from a story by Williamson, Sick takes place when the country locks down due to the pandemic and college student Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think. This one reaches 4K on February 4th.

What do you think of Scream Factory’s February 4K line-up? Will you be buying Ghosts of Mars, Humanoids from the Deep, Galaxy of Terror, and/or Sick? Let us know by leaving a comment below.