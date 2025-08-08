Radu Jude to follow his new Dracula movie with a Frankenstein movie starring Sebastian Stan

Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude is at this month’s Locarno Film Festival for a screening of his take on Dracula (you can see a clip on Deadline), which was shot and set in Transylvania, where the vampire myth began, and sees Jude “ embark on an epic odyssey to make Dracula great again. ” 1-2 Special has acquired all North American distribution rights to the film and has described it as “ a trademark Jude black comedy paying tribute to one of cinema’s greatest legends and featuring vampires, zombies, blood, sex, AI images and car chases. ” While Jude gets his Dracula out into the world, it has now been revealed that he’s working on a Frankenstein movie – and he has brought in Romania-born Sebastian Stan, who is best known for playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to star in the film!

Jude will be writing and directing the Frankenstein film, which is said to “ combine the idea of CIA prisons in Romania with the myth of Frankenstein. “

While we wait to hear more about Jude’s Frankenstein, we have Dracula to look forward to. Speaking about that film, Jude said, “ I am from Romania. My father is actually from Transylvania. It’s time that someone from Romania did a Dracula film. It’s only Hollywood that has done it 1,000 times. We shouldn’t let Hollywood dominate our Dracula. ” He added that the movie is “ a film about cinema itself ” and “ deconstructs the myth of Dracula through dozens of stories – absurd, pulpy, literary, playful, political, excessive, naughty, fantastic, or realistic. “

Dracula was produced by Romania’s Saga Film, with Austria’s Nabis Filmgroup, Luxembourg’s Paul Thiltges Distribution, Brazil’s RT Features, Luxembourg’s Samsa Film, Switzerland’s Bord Cadre Films, the UK’s Sovereign Films, and Romania’s MicroFILM. The cast includes Adonis Tanța, Oana Maria Zaharia, Gabriel Spahiu, Ilinca Manolache, Alexandru Dabija, Andrada Balea, Doru Talos, Serban Pavlu, Lukas Miko, and Alexandra Harapu.

Are you interested in Radu Jude’s Dracula, and are you glad to hear that Jude is teaming up with Sebastian Stan for Frankenstein? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I just think it’s a shame that Stan missed out on the Dracula movie, as he has previously pointed out his Romanian roots in an attempt to get into a Dracula reboot that Karyn Kusama was working on.