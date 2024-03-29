Seinfeld jokes Unfrosted co-star Hugh Grant was “pain in the a__” on set

Jerry Seinfeld and Hugh Grant may have had a bit of a row on while making Unfrosted, with the comedian (jokingly?) calling the latter “horrible.”

What’s the deal with all the frosting! And all the pains in the ass! Jerry Seinfeld has never been one to hold back on what he thinks of anything or anyone in the industry, and he may have found his latest target: Hugh Grant. While appearing on The Tonight Show, Seinfeld said his Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story co-star was not grrreat!, calling him “horrible.”

Jerry Seinfeld told Jimmy Fallon that he and Hugh Grant didn’t initially get along while making Unfrosted, saying, “We had lots of fights. He’s a pain in the ass to work with. He’s horrible…He tells you before you work with him, ‘You’re gonna hate this.’ And he’s so right.” While said in jest, we wouldn’t exactly be surprised if Grant was a bit of a grump on set, considering that’s pretty much a solidified part of his reputation.

Whatever issues Seinfeld and Grant may have actually had while making Unfrosted – and again, who knows how much is just a rib – pretty much got settled after one proper meal. “We shot for 10 weeks, and that night that he and I had dinner — and we got drunk having dinner — that was the greatest night…Because he’s so cool and he’s that English thing, you know, that witty. He looks good in a jacket…he’s one of those guys. I love those guys.”

Following a screening of Unfrosted, Grant apparently texted Seinfeld to tell him he was pleased with the result, adding, “To my great surprise I liked it. Laughed out loud. All actors were good. Even you. Love, Hugh.” As Seinfeld also tells it, Grant sought out a role in Unfrosted, giving an audition over the phone that landed him the part of Thurl Ravenscroft, who voiced Tony the Tiger for Kellogg’s and also sang “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” in the 1966 animated special.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tarts Story is just the latest movie that seeks to cheekily unravel the history of a beloved food product, coming off the heels of last year’s Flamin’ Hot. Personally, I’m waiting for that delicious Moon Pie miniseries. Unfrosted comes to Netflix on May 3rd.

Do you think there’s some truth to Jerry Seinfeld’s tales about Hugh Grant from the Unfrosted set? Are you looking forward to the movie?