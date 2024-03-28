Unfrosted: Jerry Seinfeld stars and directs a stacked cast in the trailer for the breakfast-themed Netflix comedy

If you are a fan of the classic TV sitcom Seinfeld, then you have seen how big a role cereal plays in Jerry’s life. However, the famous comedian has taken his love to a whole new level with the over-the-top portrayal of the reinvention of breakfast as Pop-Tarts hit the market in Unfrosted. Unfrosted is a comedy that stars Seinfeld, but it also marks his directorial debut for a comedy feature film. The cast list is also an amazing who’s who of comedy actors which features Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper and Fred Armisen. You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal, and menacing milkmen – sweetened with artificial ingredients – UNFROSTED stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial film debut. It features a supporting cast of comedy greats including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Sarah Cooper, Bill Burr, and many more.”

Not only does Jerry star and direct the film, but he is also a co-writer on the script, which was also written by Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder. Seinfeld produces along with Spike Feresten, Beau Bauman and the executive producers on board include Andy Robin, Barry Marder and Cherylanne Martin.

Seinfeld told Netflix that the project actually started as a joke, “[Co-writer] Spike Feresten and I, as a joke, would say to each other, ‘Let’s make a movie about Pop-Tarts.’ And then when the pandemic happened and we had nothing to do, he said, ‘Let’s really write this as a movie.’ ” The comedian adds his personal experiences with the breakfast pastry, “My first memory of Pop-Tarts is, once I tasted it, I assumed they would not continue to make other types of food. It would no longer be necessary to eat anything else.” He then made it clear that he must toast his Pop-Tarts, “I do not like Pop-Tarts untoasted. The flavors come together in the toaster. There’s something sad about a cold Pop-Tart. It’s soulless. It’s devoid of emotion. Incomplete.”

UNFROSTED. Hugh Grant as Thurl in Unfrosted. Cr. John P. Johnson/Netflix © 2024.

UNFROSTED. (L to R) Jerry Seinfeld (Director) as Bob Cabana, Cedric The Entertainer as Stu Smiley and Jim Gaffigan as Edsel Kellogg III in Unfrosted. Cr. John P. Johnson / Netflix © 2024.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story – (L to R) Jim Gaffigan as Edsel Kellogg III, Jerry Seinfeld (Director) as Bob Cabana, Fred Armisen as Mike Puntz and Melissa McCarthy as Donna Stankowski in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Cr. John P. Johnson / Netflix © 2024.