The Spiderwick Chronicles Roku series unleashes a new trailer

Christian Slater and Joy Bryant star in the new series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles, which will be available exclusively on Roku.

Nickelodeon first adapted the Harry Potter-esque series, The Spiderwick Chronicles, back in 2008 with Freddie Highmore in the starring role. Now, a new limited-episode adaptation comes to us as a Roku Original series. This new adaptation features a cast that includes Joy Bryant, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Mychala Lee, Jack Dylan Grazer, Christian Slater, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Charlayne Woodard. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television and the new trailer has dropped. The show will have eight episodes and will be available to stream on April 19.

The official synopsis from Roku reads,

“The Grace family moves from Brooklyn, New York, to their ancestral home in Henson, Michigan, the Spiderwick Estate. Helen makes the move with her 15-year-old fraternal twin boys, Jared and Simon, and her older daughter, Mallory. Shortly after moving to the Spiderwick Estate Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real! The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda who implores Jared to find the pages of her father’s field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath.”

The series comes from showrunner Aron Eli Coleite. Kat Coiro is on board as the director for the first two episodes. Both Coleite and Coiro are also serving as executive producers of the series along with Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Grace Gilroy.

“It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.“



“We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.“

