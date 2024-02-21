The Spiderwick Chronicles teaser trailer unveils a world of magic plus Christian Slater as a murderous ogre

Roku releases first teaser trailer for The Spiderwick Chronicles, the fantasy series based on the novels by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black.

Roku has released the first teaser trailer for The Spiderwick Chronicles, a live-action series based on the novels by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black.

The Spiderwick Chronicles follows “ Helen and her children, 15-year-old fraternal twins Jared and Simon and their sister Mallory, as they move to their ancestral home, Spiderwick. Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real! The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda who implores Jared to find the pages of her father’s field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath. ” The series stars Joy Bryant as Helen, Lyon Daniels as Jared, Noah Cottrell as Simon, Mychala Lee as Mallory, Jack Dylan Grazer as the voice of Thimbletack, and Christian Slater as Mulgarath.

You might remember that The Spiderwick Chronicles was originally ordered for Disney+ and had actually finished shooting when the streaming service pulled the plug on the project. Thankfully, the series found a new home at Roku.

“ It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel, ” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “ We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers. “



“ We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership, ” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “ Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters. “

This isn’t the first time The Spiderwick Chronicles has been adapted as Paramount Pictures released a feature film in 2008 directed by Mark Waters. The movie starred Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Sarah Bolger, Nick Nolte, Seth Rogen, and Martin Short. It received largely positive reviews and grossed $162 million worldwide.

What did you think of the teaser trailer for The Spiderwick Chronicles? Will you be watching when the series premieres on Roku on April 19th?