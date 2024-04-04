She Came Back: Amybeth McNulty of Stranger Things and Anne with an E stars in psychological thriller

About four and a half years ago, it was announced that Amybeth McNulty of the Netflix shows Anne with an E and Stranger Things (although she hadn’t been on Stranger Things yet at the time) had signed on to star in a suspense thriller called Maternal. If you’ve been wondering what happened with that project, we finally have an update to share with you today: Maternal has been retitled She Came Back, and it’s now available to watch through Dark Matter TV, Apple, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Xbox. It can be rented for $3.99 or purchased for $9.99.

Part of the reason for the long delay is the fact that Maternal started filming in early 2020, then the production got disrupted by the pandemic lockdowns. The project had to be put back together at a later date so filming could be finished.

Coming our way from TriCoast Worldwide, Red Hill, and Ideal Entertainment, She Came Back was directed by Megan Follows from a script by Christina Vegas. The story centers on 16-year-old Charlie McLeod (Amybeth McNulty) who on the way to her father’s wedding, is involved in a serious car accident, leaving her in a fight for her life. For a brief moment, she dies on the operating table and has a near death experience, where she reconnects with her deceased mother, Claire (Megan Follows). Charlie ultimately survives but Claire’s spirit was so moved by the re-connection with her daughter, she has no intention of letting go. She believes that Charlie was supposed to die with her and now insists Charlie join her in the afterlife.

McNulty and Follows (Reign) are joined in the cast by Kris Holden-Ried (Underworld:Awakening), Athena Karkanis (Saw IV), and Colm Feore (The Umbrella Academy).

TriCoast Worldwide’s Strath Hamilton provided the following statement: “Amybeth McNulty is compelling as the tormented survivor in She Came Back. In the past audiences have seen characters who would voluntarily leave their life to be with a recently deceased loved one, but what if the recently deceased loved one initiates the process? That is what her character encounters.

Are you interested in She Came Back (formerly known as Maternal), and are you glad to hear that it’s finally making its way out into the world? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
