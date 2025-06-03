Shin Godzilla is getting a 4K theatrical re-release in North America

The word “shin” not having the same meaning in English as it does in Japanese (where its multiple meanings include “New”, “God”, and “True”), Toho had provided an English title for their 2016 Godzilla film, Shin Godzilla – but I’ve never seen anyone call that movie by its official English title, Godzilla: Resurgence. Instead, it’s always just been Shin Godzilla, and will continue to be now that Gkids has acquired the North American distribution rights to the film with the intention of bringing it back to theatres on August 14th, with a home video release to follow. Variety notes that Gkids will be releasing the film “in its original Japanese language with subtitles, including restored text cards and a 4K remaster that has never before been released in North America.”

Directed by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, Shin Godzilla has the following synopsis: Make way for the ultimate homage to one of the most enduring legends of the big screen—Godzilla! The King of the Monsters is back in Tokyo for a city-crushing crusade that speaks to the very roots of the world-renowned franchise. It’s a peaceful day in Japan when a strange fountain of water erupts in the bay, causing panic to spread among government officials. At first, they suspect only volcanic activity, but one young executive dares to wonder if it may be something different… something alive. His worst nightmare comes to life when a massive, gilled monster emerges from the deep and begins tearing through the city, leaving nothing but destruction in its wake. As the government scrambles to save the citizens, a rag-tag team of volunteers cuts through a web of red tape to uncover the monster’s weakness and its mysterious ties to a foreign superpower. But time is not on their side—the greatest catastrophe to ever befall the world is about to evolve right before their very eyes. Hiroki Hasegawa, Satomi Ishihara, and Yutaka Takenouchi star.

Gkids’ President David Jesteadt provided the following statement: “ With an incredibly timely story of people struggling to work together to stop imminent destruction, backed by some of the most explosive action scenes the franchise has ever seen, Shin Godzilla is a modern masterpiece. We are honored to play a part in bringing the film back for American fans, better than ever. ” Keiji Ota, Toho’s chief Godzilla officer, added: “ Shin Godzilla marked the first Japanese-produced Godzilla film since the release of Godzilla: Final Wars in 2004. Upon its release, it became a social phenomenon in Japan, playing a pivotal role in reviving the Godzilla franchise after a 12-year hiatus, and we’re thrilled to bring this landmark film back to the big screen in North America. For some, this will be their first time experiencing it — and there’s no better way to feel the overwhelming presence, power, and terror of Godzilla than in a theater. Enjoy the film! “

Are you glad to hear that Shin Godzilla is having a resurgence, and will you be checking out the 4K remaster on the big screen in August? Let us know by leaving a comment below.