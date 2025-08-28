Movie News

Shin Godzilla stomps onto 4K Blu-ray this October

Posted 3 hours ago
Gkids will be giving the Japanese Godzilla film Shin Godzilla, remastered in 4K, a theatrical re-release in North America


While the U.S. Godzilla franchise is leaning far into the cheese, which mirrors the Heisei era of the native series, the last two Japanese entries, Shin Godzilla and Godzilla Minus One, have been more serious works and even won the highest of film awards, with Godzilla Minus One even crossing over into Oscars territory — picking up a statue for Best Visual Effects. Shin Godzilla was the gritty return and the film recently saw a 4K re-release in theaters this month. Blu-ray.com is reporting that GKIDS and Shout Factory are releasing a new 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray of the film, which is due to hit retailers on October 28.

The description reads,
“Something has surfaced in Tokyo Bay. As the Prime Minister of Japan pleads with the public to remain calm, a horrific creature of tremendous size makes landfall in the city, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Then it evolves. The government assembles a motley task force to combat the monster when an envoy from the US Department of State delivers a folder of classified documents. On its cover is written “GODZILLA.”

From visionary director Hideaki Anno and co-director Shinji Higuchi, SHIN GODZILLA offers a thrilling origin story to one of cinema’s greatest creations. Propelled by astounding visual effects and rapid fire dialogue, SHIN GODZILLA is equal parts pulse-pounding action film and venomous political satire, worthy of the franchise’s towering history.”

There hasn’t yet been any news on the extra content, but the technical specs can be seen below:

Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Upscaled 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Aspect ratio: 2.39:1
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio
Japanese: DTS-HD Master Audio 3.1
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 3.1

Subtitles
English, English SDH, French, Spanish

Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Three-disc set (1 BD-100)

Packaging
SteelBook, Inner print

Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

While Godzilla Minus One is getting much-deserved attention, and as I love both recent Japanese Godzilla movies, I have to say that this one barely edges out Minus One for me because of its unconventional presentation and additional lore. I felt it was immensely fresh to approach the movie from a “political red tape” angle, even if it might be too talky for some viewers. The movie made Godzilla scary again, and while I personally am not one to indulge in expanded universe content outside of films themselves, the lore and the concept that I found surrounding the very existence of Godzilla in this movie (which also explains that haunting last shot) were just so mind-blowingly creative for me.

