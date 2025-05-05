Movie News

Shutout: Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are a couple of pool hustlers in the upcoming David O. Russell film

Posted 7 hours ago
Black Bear announced today that director David O. Russell (American HustleThe FighterJoy) will helm Shutout, reuniting him with frequent collaborator Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower MoonThe IrishmanJoy). Joining De Niro is Gen Z icon Jenna Ortega (Beetlejuice BeetlejuiceScream franchise, Wednesday). Based on a screenplay by Alejandro Adams, Shutout will be produced by Russell, RK Films’ Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum (Maleficent, Fast X, Anyone But You, Damsel), and Mark Bomback (Defending Jacob, The United States vs Billie Holiday, War For The Planet Of The Apes). Black Bear will introduce the project to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market. CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights. Black Bear will work in association with RK Films.

Shutout follows Jake Kejeune (De Niro), one of the last masters of a vanishing craft – the pool hustler. Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished. Sensing a rare opportunity to shape a legend, Jake takes Mia under his wing, honing her instincts and sharpening her natural gift. Together, they plunge into the ruthless world of high-stakes pool, where the line between unimaginable fortune and devastating failure is razor-thin. As Mia’s star ascends and her ambition grows, Jake must confront the ultimate question: can he steer her to greatness, or will her hunger for victory eclipse everything he has taught her?

RK Films was founded by producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. The company has produced hugely successful franchise films, including MaleficentSnow White and the Huntsman, and The Huntsman: Winter’s War. Their output extends to the Fast & Furious franchise, with F9 and Fast X, as well as major Netflix projects like The Gray Man, Damsel and Hustle. In television, RK Films produced the HBO miniseries The Plot Against America and Amazon Prime Video’s Panic.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons,” said RK Films’ Jeff Kirschenbaum. “It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-caliber team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break.”

Source: Black Bear
