Stars of Silent Night, Deadly Night Discuss What It Took To Make Their Killer Santa Film

We are in the midst of one of the strangest marketing campaigns for a horror movie ever, complete with releasing full, spoilerific scenes, making it look like a Hallmark date night movie, and even offering photos of the star’s feet. It’s been…strange to say the least. I’m not entirely sure why they didn’t just take the approach of “Hey, this is a killer Santa movie!” Especially after the original literally had mothers protesting it. But that doesn’t mean that Silent Night, Deadly Night isn’t worth watching. Quite the opposite, in fact. I quite enjoyed this take on the classic Christmas Horror film, and you can check out my positive review HERE.

I was very excited to talk with stars Rohan Campbell and Ruby Modine, as well as writer/director Mike P. Nelson. Rohan and I get into the similarities between his Billy and his Halloween Ends character Corey Cunningham. Mike also teases some of his plans for a sequel if they are lucky enough to get the opportunity. I also made sure to find out what experience the three had with the original film. These were great talks, and you can check them out in the video above!

Silent Night, Deadly Night plot:

After witnessing his parents’ brutal murder on Christmas Eve, Billy grows up to deliver an annual spree of holiday violence. This year, his blood-soaked mission collides with love, as a young woman challenges him to confront his darkness. “Have you been naughty?”’