Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera let us in on the action of their Spy series The Copenhagen Test

It’s hard to make anything spy related in this day and age as technology has just gotten out of control. The spy genre often rides right on the edge on what is truly possible and so the rapid advancement of technology has made it all the more difficult. It’s why I think James Bond tends to work better in the past than in the modern era. The Copenhagen Test has an interesting gimmick of nanites making it possible to see through the actual eyes of a person. It’s something that’s just believable enough while still being over the top and wacky. I was slightly more entertained by it than Alex Maidy, whose review you can check out HERE.

I spoke with Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera and the rest of the cast of The Copenhagen Test about their new spy show. There was a palpable excitement from everyone in regards to being involved in a spy series and all the twists and turns that entails. Also, Simu makes quite the case for Barrera being a great choice for the next Wonder Woman. I’d say anything is an improvement over Gal Gadot so I could see it. I also spoke with the creator and showrunner about some of the more technical logistics of building this world. You can check it all out in the video above!

The Copenhagen Test plot:

Follows Alexander Hale, an intelligence analyst whose brain is secretly hacked by unknown enemies. They can see and hear everything through him, turning his own senses into a surveillance tool. Forced to keep working while pretending nothing is wrong, Alexander races to uncover who breached his mind and why. As he digs deeper, he discovers a larger conspiracy involving advanced technology and hidden power struggles inside the intelligence world.

The Copenhagen Test is Now Streaming on Peacock.