Sing: Thriller reimagines Michael Jackson’s spooky song for a Halloween event that’s gonna save you from the beast about to strike

By
Sing Thriller, Michael Jackson, Illumination, Netflix

It’s close to midnight, and something evil’s lurking from Illumination and Universal Pictures. Illumination’s Sing series is getting spooky with Sing: Thriller this Halloween season, inspired by Michael Jackson’s classic short film Thriller. The latest installment in the Sing franchise shuffles onto Netflix tomorrow, October 16, with Sing and Sing 2 director and writer Garth Jennings at the helm.

Here’s the official logline for Sing: Thriller courtesy of Netflix:

After staging a spectacular version of Thriller at the New Moon Theatre, Buster Moon and the cast of SING leave to celebrate at Clay Calloway’s Halloween party. But when our heroes arrive at the party they discover a mysterious, multi-colored ooze has transformed Clay and his guests into dancing freaks.

The Sing: Thriller cast includes familiar faces like Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Scarlett Johansson as Ash, Taron Egerton as Johnny, Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly, and more.

Sing: Thriller, Netflix
Sing: Thriller, Illumination

Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination and Producer of Sing: Thriller, said, “There are very few songs that have made as tremendous of a cultural impact as Thriller. With its infectious rhythm, iconic dance moves, and unforgettable beat, it continues to inspire people across generations. Our new short film, featuring the beloved characters from Sing, aims to enchant those who know and love the classic while inviting new audiences to discover it in a fun and exciting way. It’s a timeless celebration of music, creativity, and joy for people all around the world.”

Garth Jennings, who wrote and directed Sing: Thriller, said, “I don’t know if it is possible to enjoy making anything as much as I have done while working on ‘Sing: Thriller.’ Our awesome cast and team of geniuses at Illumination have gone above and beyond to take one of the biggest hits of all time and concoct a new and very special treat for Halloween.”

Illumination’s Sing: Thriller is a great way for fans of the Sing franchise to celebrate Halloween’s approach as thoughts of costumes, creatures, and candy dance in our heads. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” continues to inspire one generation after the next with its timeless energy, hypnotic visuals, and lasting appeal. It’s challenging to think of a song that better encapsulates the season, and we’re excited to see how Sing: Thriller honors the King of Pop’s chart-topping hit!

Source: Netflix
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Sing: Thriller reimagines Michael Jackson’s spooky song for a Halloween event that’s gonna save you from the beast about to strike
The Man of Steel and his dog Krypto ponder the majesty of planet Earth in a new image from James Gunn’s Superman
Harrison Ford enjoyed his time in the Marvel universe working on Captain America 4, but doesn't have much patience for movie star talk
Harrison Ford shares his thoughts on Marvel and the death of the movie star
joker, paul schrader
Paul Schrader disliked Joker: Folie à Deux so much, he went shopping during the film
View All

About the Author

8724 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles