Special features and specs have been revealed for the Sinners 4K Blu-ray release

Ryan Coogler’s hit film Sinners has been making waves in IMAX theaters and it’s been announced that the horror flick will be coming to digital next week. Additionally, the big vampire blues party will be coming to your home with a 4K physical media release courtesy of Warner Bros. As for technical specs, you can expect a stellar presentation that offers native 4K 2160p resolution and Dolby Vision, HDR10 on the visual front, and Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on the audio side.
One further compelling element to this 4K Blu-ray release of Sinners is that it will have the shifting aspect ratio – which went from 2.76:1 to 1.43:1 in some scenes during the IMAX release – something cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw teased on social media a few weeks ago, thus presenting the film in a way that will duplicate the theatrical experience as best as possible for your home. Now, Blu-ray.com has brought the details of special features that you will find on the home release.
The description reads,
From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: “Sinners.”
Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.
“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”
Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan (the “Black Panther” and “Creed” franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (“Bumblebee,” “True Grit”), Jack O’Connell (“Ferrari”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Passenger”), Jayme Lawson (“The Woman King”), Omar Benson Miller (“True Lies”) and Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”).
The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.
Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Dancing with the Devil: The Making of “Sinners” — Journey with director Ryan Coogler as he makes his most personal and powerful film yet. Featuring Michael B. Jordan and an all-star cast, filmed on location in IMAX, “Sinners” is an original genre-bending experience unlike any other.
- Thicker than Blood: Becoming the Smokestack Twins – Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler take us through the development, creation and portrayal of the Smokestack Twins, revealing how make-up, costumes, and visual effects come together to support these seamless performances.
- Blues in the Night: The Music of “Sinners” – Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson explores the musical landscape of Sinners, including the iconic sounds of the Delta Blues, and the creation and recording of the unique and inspired performances written for the film.
- Spirits in the Deep South – Prof. Yvonne Chireau explores the backdrop of Hoodoo in the deep south and how its beliefs and traditions in spirituality, ancestors, the hereafter, and defense against evil inform the world and characters of “Sinners.”
- The Wages of Sin: The Creature FX of “Sinners” – Creature Makeup FX Designer Mike Fontaine reveals the secrets behind the supernatural horrors that terrorize the Juke, Ryan Coogler’s fresh take on vampires, and the various gore and blood effects used throughout the film.
- Deleted Scenes – Includes deleted and/or extended scenes for a more immersive experience.
- Optional English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish subtitles for the main feature