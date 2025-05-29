Special features and specs have been revealed for the Sinners 4K Blu-ray release

Ryan Coogler’s hit film Sinners has been making waves in IMAX theaters and it’s been announced that the horror flick will be coming to digital next week. Additionally, the big vampire blues party will be coming to your home with a 4K physical media release courtesy of Warner Bros. As for technical specs, you can expect a stellar presentation that offers native 4K 2160p resolution and Dolby Vision, HDR10 on the visual front, and Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on the audio side.

One further compelling element to this 4K Blu-ray release of Sinners is that it will have the shifting aspect ratio – which went from 2.76:1 to 1.43:1 in some scenes during the IMAX release – something cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw teased on social media a few weeks ago, thus presenting the film in a way that will duplicate the theatrical experience as best as possible for your home. Now, Blu-ray.com has brought the details of special features that you will find on the home release.

The description reads,

From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: “Sinners.”

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan (the “Black Panther” and “Creed” franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (“Bumblebee,” “True Grit”), Jack O’Connell (“Ferrari”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Passenger”), Jayme Lawson (“The Woman King”), Omar Benson Miller (“True Lies”) and Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Special Features and Technical Specs: