Ryan Coogler’s Sinners sinks its fangs into $4.7M in previews to kick off the Easter Weekend box office

Ryan Coogler’s latest collaboration with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, Sinners, is off to a tasty start at the box office. Coogler’s period vampire movie drained $4.7M from wallets during Thursday previews, with shows beginning at 3 p.m. Sinners currently holds a 97% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an Audience Score of 96%. Sinners focuses on a family trying to leave their troubled lives behind. When twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, they discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Regarding diversity demos, Sinners saw 46% Black, 30% Caucasian, 15% Latino and Hispanic, and 5% Asian in audience attendance. Sinners is booked at 3,308 theaters, including premium auditoriums of Imax 70MM, Imax digital, 70MM, Dolby, PLFs, and motion seats.

Sinners isn’t the only film taking a bite out of the box office. Warner Bros/Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie continues to build its empire by adding $6.5M to its coffers for a domestic total of $303.3M. A Minecraft Movie sits at an astonishing $570.5M+ global total, and tickets are still selling like hotcakes. The movie should see decent earnings throughout the Easter Weekend because grades K-12 are off for the bunny-eared holiday.

Other Thursday totals include The King of Kings with $2.4M (+15% over Wednesday), The Amateur with $1M, Alex Garland’s Warfare with $1M, and Drop with $891K.

JoBlo’s editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, reviewed Sinners for the site and loved it! In his write-up, Chris says Sinners is “the kind of elevated blockbuster a guy like Christopher Nolan churns out.” Chris calls the film “invigorating,” adding that he can’t wait to watch it again. “Given the right resources and support, Sinners might be the beginning of a whole new chapter for one of our most exciting, emerging filmmakers,” Chris says about Coogler’s efforts for the bold, new film.

Despite family coming into town, you may find time to sneak to the theater to check out Sinners. Horror is back in a big way, with movies like The Monkey, Companion, and Heart Eyes giving audiences reasons to clutch their armrests and wolf down a bucket of buttery popcorn. Sinners could be the best of the bunch so far, so don’t miss it!