Milly Alcock and Meghann Fahy are siblings at war while under Julianne Moore’s spell in the Sirens trailer

Before she takes flight in James Gunn’s Superman, Milly Alcock is about to learn a lesson about the dangers of infatuation in the trailer for the Netflix miniseries Sirens. The upcoming dramedy finds Alcock’s Simone having an awkward family reunion with her sister Devon (Meghann Fahy). When Devon shows unexpectedly arrives at Simone’s high-stress job as the right-hand of socialite Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), the duo comes to emotional blows as Devon pulls the curtain back on Simone’s misguided devotion to her employer.

Spearheaded by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid) and executive produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, Sirens is an adaptation of Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea. Told throughout a single weekend, Sirens has the following logline: “Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.”

Fahy’s Devon DeWitt is in a downward spiral and feels trapped in her hometown. She’s funny, charming, and protective, especially when her sister Simone is concerned. Simone (Alcock) is witty, intelligent, and competitive. She loves working for her new boss, Michaela Kell (Moore), and wants nothing more than to get a taste of her employer’s high life. As Michaela and Simone grow closer, Devon tries to drive a wedge between them before Simone loses herself in a life of luxury, shady deals, and soul-sucking philanthropy.

In Netflix’s Sirens trailer, the series’ all-star cast navigates a cult-like setting with Julianne Moore tugging at the strings. In addition to Milly Alcock, Meghann Fahy, and Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton star as Peter Kell and Ethan Corbin II, respectively.

The Sirens trailer makes the show appear mentally taxing in a way that only quality cautionary tales can. The series will be a great way for audiences to witness Alcock’s acting chops ahead of her role as Kara Zor-El for the DCU.

Sirens premieres on Netflix on May 22, 2025.