Sisu: Road to Revenge gets a digital release

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Writer/director Jalmari Helander's action-packed sequel Sisu: Road to Revenge has been given a digital release!

A few years ago, writer/director Jalmari Helander brought us the Finnish action movie Sisu, a movie that was an absolute blast to watch – and, for much of its running time, was primarily a montage of frequently over-the-top but always satisfying violence. You can read our review HERE. This year, Helander returned with the sequel Sisu: Road to Revenge, which our reviewer described as being “a feast of carnage, grit, and dark humor” that’s just as awesome as the original. If you didn’t catch Sisu: Road to Revenge on the big screen, you’ll be glad to hear that it has received a digital release and is now available to watch at home! You can find it on Amazon at THIS LINK, where it’s can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99.

Refresher

Sisu had the following synopsis: During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.

Sequel Synopsis

SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE is a wall-to-wall cinematic action event, a sequel to the original sleeper hit SISU. Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, “the man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from Don’t Breathe) comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues – a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces.

Helander wrote and directed the sequel, which was produced by Mike Goodridge and Petri Jokiranta. Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas serve as executive producers. In addition to Jorma Tommila and Stephen Lang, the cast also includes Richard Brake.

Are you a fan of Sisu, and will you be watching the digital release of Sisu: Road to Revenge? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
