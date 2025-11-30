Jalmari Helander on Sisu 2 and his Rambo prequel

Interviews

One of the best action movies currently in theaters is Sisu: Road to Revenge. While the film has only made a modest mark at the box office, critics have rallied behind it, with many comparing its relentless momentum to Mad Max: Fury Road. The strong reception is already paying off for director Jalmari Helander, who is deep into pre-production on his upcoming Rambo prequel. We spoke with Helander while he was in Thailand prepping the film.

Stephen Lang Joins as the Villain — and Wanted a Different Role

We also recently talked to Stephen Lang, who plays the Russian villain Dragonov — the man revealed to be responsible for murdering Aatami’s (Jorma Tommila) family. Helander laughed when recalling Lang’s reaction to joining the film:

“Actually, when I talked for him for the first time, he said that when he first saw Sisu, he thought that someone has stolen his role,” he laughed.

Originally, Helander imagined a younger antagonist. But that changed instantly:

“When the idea of Stephen Lang came, I immediately knew that it’s really, really a good idea, because I think it’s cool to see two old dudes having a fight.”

Why Sisu 2 Is a Lean, Mean 85-Minute Machine

Helander also discussed his choice to keep Sisu 2 at a tight 85 minutes — something critics have praised for its efficiency and intensity:

“You have a certain amount of money, if you use it and make the shortest thing that you can do, which still is a feature film. It basically means you have more money to spend on every minute. Like, rather than doing a three hour film. You would need so much more money to do it.

I think 90 minutes is a perfect length for a movie, and my stories are pretty straightforward. It’s not too complicated because I prefer simple things, and most of the time, the simpler the idea for an action film, the better. So I don’t know. That’s how I think about it.”

Helander on Rambo: Expect His Own Take

While he remained tight-lipped about the Rambo prequel, Helander hinted at how his perspective will shape it:

“Well I haven’t shot the film yet, so it’s still a work in progress, but I’m sure that Christopher Nolan would do a different kind of Rambo movie than what I’m making,” he said with a laugh.

Sisu 2: Road to Revenge is now playing in theaters.

A lean, brutal, tightly crafted action sequel — and one that’s clearly just the start of a big moment for Helander.

