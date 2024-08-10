Skeleton Crew gets first trailer out of D23; The Mandalorian & Grogu footage shown

As expected, Lucasfilm used D23 to launch the first official trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Starring Jude Law, the series is being billed as a coming-of-age story set in the Star Wars universe. It centers around a young quartet, played by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, who cross paths with a mysterious Jedi named Jod Na Nawood, who’s being described as a quick-witted charmer.

The trailer, while short, promises a bigger scope than other recent Star Wars series, with the look impressively cinematic. The series certainly has an impressive roaster of directors, including Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon), the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian) and Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters).

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney and Lucasfilm:

“Skeleton Crew” follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

And that’s not all, folks. They also used the occasion to talk about The Mandalorian and Grogu, which even got a tiny teaser. Alas, it hasn’t been made available online yet, but according to our man on the ground at D23, Alex Maidy, the footage featured an ice world similar to Hoth and even AT-AT Walkers. This movie, which is due out in May 2026, will be the official return of Star Wars to the big screen, and apparently, the footage shown makes it clear that this wait has not been in vain.