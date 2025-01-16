Star Wars: Skeleton Crew creators have ideas for season 2, but will Disney move forward after the show’s low ratings?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has officially wrapped up on Disney+, but could the series return for season 2? Unfortunately, it’s not looking great. The two-episode premiere reportedly had the lowest viewership for any Star Wars series premiere to date—even lower than The Acolyte. That said, the series has received some of the best reviews of the small-screen franchise, on par with the first two seasons of The Mandalorian.

Skeleton Crew creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford spoke with Entertainment Weekly, saying that they’re open to another season provided they have the chance.

“ We haven’t gotten deep into those conversations. I live in New York, Ford’s in Oakland, but everyone that we work with the show on is essentially in Los Angeles and dealing with real life right now, ” Watts said. “ So in terms of what we’re doing next, we’re excited to talk to everyone, but obviously everyone has their hands full right now dealing with the tragedies of the fires. But we’re excited. We’re happy that people are finding the show as well. We’ve slowly been building viewers over each episode, so that’s a really exciting thing to watch that grow, and the word of mouth has been really positive. So we’re excited to get back together with everyone and talk about the future soon. “

Watts continued, “ We have ideas in our heads for sure. We’re waiting to find out what everyone else thinks, but we’ve always had an idea of where this could go even before we made the first season. So there’s lots of potential out there and hope everyone sees that. “

The official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: “ The series follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. ” Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith play the young kids, with Jude Law playing the mysterious Force user known as Jod Na Nawood. You can check out a review of the series right here.

Would you like to see Skeleton Crew season 2?