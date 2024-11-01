Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer gives us an Amblin-like adventure in a galaxy far, far away

Jude Law comes to the aid of a ragtag group of younglings as they get lost in a vast galaxy far, far away in the new trailer.

Skeleton Crew never say die! At least, that’s what the inspiration behind the new Disney+ series from Lucasfilm seems to be. According to executive producer Jon Favreau, Skeleton Crew took its cue from famous ‘80s coming-of-age favorites, particularly those produced by Steven Spielberg and his Amblin company. A new trailer for Skeleton Crew has just been released by Disney+. A glimpse of a suburban setting, a school, and the upbeat trailer song really drives home the “family adventure” tone for this show. Favreau and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts also use the classic mystery and exploration tropes in this Star Wars galaxy. The latest live-action series will premiere on Disney+ on December 3.

The official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew reads: “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

Skeleton Crew also has Jude Law joining the Star Wars universe. The Closer and The Grand Budapest Hotel actor will be playing Jod Na Nawood, a human Jedi who helps the kids (Neel, Fern, Wim, and KB) navigate a complicated world during destructive times. Joining Law for the adventure are Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern).

When asked to describe the upcoming series, Law told People that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is “joyful.” He says audiences will enjoy watching the kids get into mischief while approaching places in the Star Wars Universe they should not be. “It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars,” Law said, smiling. “And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There’s a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it.”