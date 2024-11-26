Star Wars: Skeleton Crew gets an earlier Disney+ premiere date

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a Disney+ series that is said to have drawn inspiration from ‘80s coming-of-age favorites, particularly those produced by Steven Spielberg and his Amblin company, had been aiming for a premiere date of December 3rd – but now, Disney+ has announced that they’re going to be sending the Skeleton Crew out into the world a day early! The first two episodes of the show have been re-scheduled to premiere on Monday, December 2nd, at 6:00 p.m. PST, exclusively on Disney+. Subsequent episodes will continue to stream on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PST for the remainder of the season. The streamer also unveiled a new poster for the series, and you can check that out at the bottom of this article.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

The series stars Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, a human Jedi who helps the kids (Wim, KB, Neel, and Fern) navigate a complicated world during destructive times. Joining Law for the adventure are Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern). Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, Marti Matulis, Jaleel White, Fred Tatasciore, Mike Estes, and Dale Soules are also in the cast.

Created by Jon Watts, the director of the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy, and Watts’ frequent collaborator Christopher Ford, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is being executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Watts and Ford also serve as executive producers, and are the showrunners. The series is produced by Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki.

Watts directed the first and last episodes of the season, with other episodes being directed by David Lowery, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and are you glad to hear that the premiere date is one day earlier than previously announced?