Tony Hale battles terrifying drawings that come to life in the creepy and imaginative trailer for Sketch

Tony Hale can’t believe his eyes when his daughter’s drawings come to life and terrorize their town in Seth Worley’s Sketch trailer.

Imagination can be a powerful weapon. Dreaming of possibilities is essential to human evolution, and not a single act is executed without first being considered. What if you had the power to bring your ideas to life by drawing them? What would you create? How would you use your unique ability to your benefit or the detriment of others? Seth Worley’s (Go Bag, Tempo, Go Bag) Sketch trailer asks many questions about the power of creation, adding a splash of color and magic to the mix.

Seth Worley’s Sketch comes from Angel Studios and focuses on Taylor, a father (Tony Hale) whose daughter, Amber (Bianca Belle), is a gifted artist who isn’t afraid to tap into her dark side. Her drawings come to life when Amber’s sketchbook becomes submerged in a mysterious lake, bringing terror to her town as kaiju-sized versions of her colorful creatures defy reality.

Sketch doesn’t hit theaters until August 6, but critics are already raving about the upcoming film. “Dazzlingly inventive.. take[s] the wide-eyed wonder of a Steven Spielberg, the impish mischief of a Joe Dante, plus the vibrant visuals of prime Pixar and somehow blitz[s] them together in a Magic Bullet blender,” said a writer from The Hollywood Reporter. Elsewhere, Variety wrote, “[Sketch] channels the spirit of “Jumanji,” by way of “The Babadook,” but with something important to say.”

A quote by Seth Worley included in today’s press release reads: “Seven years in the making, I’ve made a movie that is 100% me, and I still can’t figure out how to describe it to people. Ask me the genre, and I’ll vamp for a bit, mutter something about Spielbergian horror comedy (not a genre), and then run away. Ask me who this movie is for, and I’ll probably say, “everyone.” And then run away again.”

Worley continued, “Executives, producers, and financiers would read this movie and either interpret it as “The Babadook if it were inappropriately funny and warm” or “Goosebumps if it were too good and weirdly dark.” But to me, it’s Inside Out meets Jurassic Park. It challenges stigmas surrounding grief and explores childhood emotions, the darker places they can go, and how we live our lives in the wake of trauma.”

“This movie is my childhood. This movie is my kids. If I only get to make one movie in my life, this is the one. It’s weird, it’s thrilling, it’s funny, it’s deeply emotional, and hopefully, I’ve put enough of myself into it for you to find yourself in it, too.”

Sketch stars Tony Hale, D’Arcy Carden, Bianca Belle, Kue Lawrence, Allie McCulloch, and more. Today’s Sketch trailer scribbles a stunning vision into our minds as Worley pushes the boundaries of fantasy and horror for his latest feature. We can’t wait to experience it for ourselves!

