Amanda Seyfried dives into an adapation of Carl Hiaasen’s Skinny Dip novel at Prime Video

Amanda Seyfried, one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, is ready to submerge herself in Skinny Dip, an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s novel taking shape at Prime Video. According to reports, the television project is in development at Prime Video, with Seyfried in the lead role. Initially, the project was being developed at HBO Max, though no actors were attached. With Skinny Dip jumping the fence to Prime Video, things are in motion, with Seyfried leading the charge.

What’s Skinny Dip about?

Per the official logline for Skinny Dip, the one-hour dramedy series tells the story of Joey Perrone (Seyfried), “whose second anniversary didn’t go quite as planned. She expected earrings, but instead, her husband Chaz had, shall we say, alternate plans. After unexpectedly finding herself on the other side of those plans, she vows to get revenge. Teaming up with a disgraced ex-cop, Joey sets out to make Chaz pay.”

Who are the creative forces behind Skinny Dip?

Skinny Dip is written and executive produced by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, with Bill Lawrence also serving as an executive producer via Doozer. In addition to her starring role, Seyfried will executive produce alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer of Doozer, with Hiaasen also serving as an executive producer. Warner Bros. is the studio.

What’s next for Amanda Seyfried?

Up next for Amanda Seyfried is the psychological thriller The Housemaid, based on the best-selling novel by Freida McFadden. Paul Feig directs The Housemaid from a screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. In addition to Seyfried, the film stars Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Madame Web), Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us, 1923), and Michele Morrone (365 Days, Subservience).

In The Housemaid, Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

I’ve seen Seyfried play some pretty psychotic roles, and wouldn’t put it past her to blow this role out of the water. Discovering that your significant other has “other plans” on your anniversary is unthinkable, and I hope Joey has some nasty plans for revenge.