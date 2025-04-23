Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow gets a new 4K remastered Blu-ray release

The unique throwback sci-fi film Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow didn’t make the splash it was hoping for with audiences. In fact, we feel it’s an overlooked film here at JoBlo as Chris Bumbray tries to shine a light on the alien invasion film with a retrospective video. He recommends it highly by saying, “If you haven’t seen this movie, I urge you to check it out. It’s a fun, old-fashioned adventure with a great score by Edward Shearmur, who never entirely became the A-list composer he should have been. It has a bouncy pace and even an early example of post-mortem casting with Laurence Olivier playing the bad guy despite having died 13 years before this came out. Give it a shot!”

However, some movies can still find audiences late in life, and perhaps that can happen with the new physical release of Sky Captain. Blu-ray.com has announced that Shout Factory will be distributing a new special 4K remastered Blu-ray this summer. Sky Captain was written and directed by Kerry Conran and stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi, and Michael Gambon.The new two-disc 4K Blu-ray is due to hit retailers on May 27.

The description reads,

“When giant robots attack New York City, intrepid reporter Polly Perkins (Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow) enlists the aid of ace aviator and old flame Joseph ‘Sky Captain’ Sullivan (two-time Academy Award nominee Jude Law) to stop a plot to destroy the world before it’s too late. Co-starring Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie, Sky Captain And The World of Tomorrow will thrill and amaze you right through to the action-packed finale.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K TRANSFER FROM THE 35MM DIGITAL NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary with Director Kerry Conran, Production Designer Kevin Conran, Animation Director Steve Yamamoto, and Visual Effects Supervisor Darin Hollings

Audio Commentary with Producer Jon Avnet

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY