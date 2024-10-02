Skyline: Warpath secures UK and Irish distribution deal

Back in August of 2021, Skyline franchise writer Liam O’Donnell announced that he had just finished writing the script for the fourth entry in the alien invasion Skyline series. At that time, he said he had “no idea how likely this is to get made,” but the project – which was once being called Skyline Radial but has ended up with the title Skyline: Warpath – has since made its way into production. Back in January, the movie secured a US distribution deal with XYZ Films, and now Variety reports that it’s set to receive UK and Irish distribution through Signature Entertainment.

Written and directed by O’Donnell, Skyline: Warpath is coming our way from Palisades Park Pictures. Set within the Skyline universe and two years after the events of Beyond Skyline, the film follows Sua as he leads The Resistance against the invading aliens. When he discovers the powerful alien Radial Gauntlet, he must deal with both the corrupt Eric and the army of alien invaders.

Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4) and Iko Uwais (The Raid) star alongside Yayan Ruhian (Boy Kills World) and Charlotte Vega (Wrong Turn).

Matthew E. Chausse and Evangelo Kioussis produced the film, with Peter Choi, Arvin Sutedja, Danny R. Carmona, and Victor Presinal serving as executive producers. Ashland Hill Media Finance provided financing, and production took place in Indonesia earlier this year.

The Signature Entertainment distribution deal was negotiated between Signature’s acquisitions manager Begüm Kayacan Parodi and Palisades’ co-founder and CEO Tamara Birkemoe. Parodi provided the following statement: “ We’re always looking for quality commercial sci-fi at Signature, and after our success with Beyond Skyline, we’re thrilled to partner with Liam O’Donnell once more to bring the latest instalment in the expansive Skyline franchise to the UK and Ireland next year. We’re sure audiences will love seeing Iko Uwais face off not just against The Harvesters, but a worthy adversary in the form of the U.K.’s own martial arts master, Scott Adkins. “

Palisades’ Kyle Bellinger, vice president of distribution & marketing, added: “ We are thrilled to have Signature on board to bring Skyline: Warpath to fans and moviegoers. Liam and the team have created another high-octane entry to this popular franchise, complete with all the hard-hitting sci-fi action from martial arts icons, Iko Uwais and Scott Adkins. “

Are you a fan of the Skyline franchise, and are you glad to hear that Skyline: Warpath has found UK and Irish distribution? Let us know by leaving a comment below.