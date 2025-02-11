Sleepwalker: Justin Chatwin, Beverly D’Angelo, Mischa Barton, and more cast in thriller with Hayden Panettiere

Last week, we learned that production has wrapped on a psychological thriller called Sleepwalker, starring Hayden Panettiere of Scream VI. Now, Deadline has revealed that the cast of the film also includes Justin Chatwin (Shameless), Beverly D’Angelo (Violent Night), Mischa Barton (The OC), Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is the New Black), Kea Ho (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), Eric Lutes (Caroline in the City), Tom DeNucci (Junction), Rob Goon (The Roaring Game), and newcomers Laird LaCoste and Corinne Sweeney.

Written and directed by Brandon Auman, Sleepwalker follows a grieving mother who is haunted by the tragic loss of her daughter in a car accident that left her abusive husband in a coma. As she battles a surreal descent into darkness, her sleepwalking episodes intensify. Plagued by haunting visions of her husband inside their home, she grapples with the blurred lines between reality and nightmare. This is Auman’s feature directorial debut. His previous writing credits include a whole lot of animated shows, including The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars: Resistance, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus, among others.

Verdi Productions and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Appian Way Productions are behind the film, which is being produced by Chad A. Verdi, Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., and Paul Luba. Taylor DiGilio, Sera Verdi, and Anthony Gudas serve as executive producers.

Chad A. Verdi previously shared his excitement for the project, “ We are thrilled to team up with Appian Way and collaborate on another project together. Hayden is a natural talent and is the perfect actress to bring Brandon’s passion project to life. This thriller will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with all of its phenomenal twists and turns. ” Davisson, the President of Production for Appian Way, added, “ We are very excited to work on such a captivating project that reunites us with Verdi Productions and connects us to Brandon Auman’s haunting vision. We look forward to viewers escaping into Sarah’s world of intense mystery and puzzling darkness. “

Does Sleepwalker sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.