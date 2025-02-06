Hayden Panettiere stars in the recently wrapped thriller Sleepwalker

Hayden Panettiere is making the rounds in a number of intense films. Firstly, she starred in the recent film Amber Alert, with Abbot Elementary‘s Tyler James Williams, and is about a game of cat and mouse with a car suspected to be involved in an Amber Alert. Next, Panettiere joined the killer dog film, A Breed Apart, which is directed by siblings Nathan and Griff Furst and produced through their company, Curmudgeon Films. Deadline now reports that the former Heroes star recently wrapped filming the psychological thriller Sleepwalker.

The new film comes from Verdi Productions and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions. The synopsis, per Deadline, reads, “Panettiere portrays Sarah, a grieving mother who is haunted by the tragic loss of her daughter in a car accident that left her abusive husband in a coma. As she battles a surreal descent into darkness, her sleepwalking episodes intensify. Plagued by haunting visions of her husband inside their home, she grapples with the blurred lines between reality and nightmare.”

Brandon Auman directed the film from a screenplay which he also wrote. Producers on the thriller include Chad A. Verdi (Bleed For This) and Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson (Robin Hood), along with Phillip Watson, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr. and Paul Luba. The executive producers on board include Taylor DiGilio, Sera Verdi and Anthony Gudas.

Verdi shared his excitement on the project, “We are thrilled to team up with Appian Way and collaborate on another project together. Hayden is a natural talent and is the perfect actress to bring Brandon’s passion project to life. This thriller will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with all of its phenomenal twists and turns.” Davisson, the President of Production for Appian Way, also exclaimed, “We are very excited to work on such a captivating project that reunites us with Verdi Productions and connects us to Brandon Auman’s haunting vision. We look forward to viewers escaping into Sarah’s world of intense mystery and puzzling darkness.”