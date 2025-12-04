Horror Movie News

Sleepwalker: psychological thriller trailer sends Hayden Panettiere on a downward spiral

By
Posted 1 hour ago
A trailer has been unveiled for the psychological thriller Sleepwalker, starring Hayden Panettiere, which has a January release dateA trailer has been unveiled for the psychological thriller Sleepwalker, starring Hayden Panettiere, which has a January release date

Earlier this year, we learned that production has wrapped on a psychological thriller called Sleepwalker, starring Hayden Panettiere of Scream VI. A couple of months ago, Brainstorm Media announced that they had acquired the North American distribution rights and plans to give Sleepwalker a day-and-date theatrical release on January 9, 2026. With that date now just a month away, a trailer has been released and can be seen in the embed above.

Written and directed by Brandon Auman, Sleepwalker follows an accomplished artist and grieving mother who is haunted by the tragic loss of her daughter in a car accident that left her abusive husband in a coma. As she battles a surreal descent into darkness, her sleepwalking episodes intensify. Plagued by haunting visions of her husband inside their home, she grapples with the blurred lines between reality and nightmare. This is Auman’s feature directorial debut. His previous writing credits include a whole lot of animated shows, including The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars: Resistance, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus, among others.

Verdi Productions and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Appian Way Productions are behind the film, which is produced by Chad A. Verdi, Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., and Paul Luba. Taylor DiGilio, Sera Verdi, and Anthony Gudas serve as executive producers.

Panettiere is joined in the cast by Justin Chatwin (Shameless), Beverly D’Angelo (Violent Night), Mischa Barton (The OC), Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is the New Black), Kea Ho (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), Eric Lutes (Caroline in the City), Tom DeNucci (Junction), Rob Goon (The Roaring Game), and newcomers Laird LaCoste and Corinne Sweeney.

Chad A. Verdi, President of Verdi Productions, previously provided the following statement: “Brainstorm’s enthusiasm and strategic marketing plan made them a top contender for domestic distribution. Hayden’s emotionally charged performance as a grieving mother is gripping, and we’re looking forward to the world seeing her thrive in this new and exciting chapter in her accomplished career.” Brainstorm Media CEO Michelle Shwarzstein added, “We’re excited to be working with Verdi Production on another great film. We can’t wait to bring this taut psychological thriller to audiences early next year.

Sleepwalker looks fairly generic to me, but the involvement Hayden Panettiere might be enough to get me to watch the movie at some point. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,556 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Sleepwalker News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Greenland: Migration
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News