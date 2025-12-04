Sleepwalker: psychological thriller trailer sends Hayden Panettiere on a downward spiral

Earlier this year, we learned that production has wrapped on a psychological thriller called Sleepwalker, starring Hayden Panettiere of Scream VI. A couple of months ago, Brainstorm Media announced that they had acquired the North American distribution rights and plans to give Sleepwalker a day-and-date theatrical release on January 9, 2026. With that date now just a month away, a trailer has been released and can be seen in the embed above.

Written and directed by Brandon Auman, Sleepwalker follows an accomplished artist and grieving mother who is haunted by the tragic loss of her daughter in a car accident that left her abusive husband in a coma. As she battles a surreal descent into darkness, her sleepwalking episodes intensify. Plagued by haunting visions of her husband inside their home, she grapples with the blurred lines between reality and nightmare. This is Auman’s feature directorial debut. His previous writing credits include a whole lot of animated shows, including The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars: Resistance, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus, among others.

Verdi Productions and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Appian Way Productions are behind the film, which is produced by Chad A. Verdi, Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., and Paul Luba. Taylor DiGilio, Sera Verdi, and Anthony Gudas serve as executive producers.

Panettiere is joined in the cast by Justin Chatwin (Shameless), Beverly D’Angelo (Violent Night), Mischa Barton (The OC), Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is the New Black), Kea Ho (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), Eric Lutes (Caroline in the City), Tom DeNucci (Junction), Rob Goon (The Roaring Game), and newcomers Laird LaCoste and Corinne Sweeney.

Chad A. Verdi, President of Verdi Productions, previously provided the following statement: “ Brainstorm’s enthusiasm and strategic marketing plan made them a top contender for domestic distribution. Hayden’s emotionally charged performance as a grieving mother is gripping, and we’re looking forward to the world seeing her thrive in this new and exciting chapter in her accomplished career. ” Brainstorm Media CEO Michelle Shwarzstein added, “ We’re excited to be working with Verdi Production on another great film. We can’t wait to bring this taut psychological thriller to audiences early next year. “

Sleepwalker looks fairly generic to me, but the involvement Hayden Panettiere might be enough to get me to watch the movie at some point. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.