Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses gets renewed for a sixth season at Apple

The Gary Oldman espionage series has received a bevy of praise from critics and audiences, so Apple is looking to the future with more seasons.

Apple TV+ recently debuted a sneak peak of their upcoming programming which includes Slow Horses. Starring Gary Oldman, Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

While season 5 is expected to debut sometime next year, Deadline is reporting that Apple has decided to stick with the show and renew it for season 6 ahead of the fifth’s launch. Per Deadline, “In Season 6, the spies head out on the run as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge. The sixth season will be based on Mick Herron’s novels Joe Country and Slough House, which are the sixth and seventh books in the series.”

Jay Hunt, who is the Creative Director, Europe for Apple TV+, said, “Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure.”

He isn’t wrong about the response. The show sports an incredible 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.2 on IMDb. Our own Alex Maidy called Slow Horses “one of the most intriguing takes on spies in a very long time.” In his review of the second season, Maidy wrote, “This is a decidedly British series that never feels foreign or hard to follow and keeps things interesting every step of the way. There are elements of a workplace comedy, an espionage drama, and enough action to satiate even the most jaded viewer. Slow Horses is a solid addition to Apple’s growing library of marquee programming and I enjoyed this season even more than the first.” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

Are you excited about the upcoming season 5 of Slow Horses? And even more so for season 6? Sound off below!



