Paramount shares a Smurfy teaser for the latest animated Smurfs movie ahead of tomorrow’s full trailer reveal

Are you feeling a little blue today? Paramount Pictures has something that could have you feeling Smurfy in no time! The studio that brought us the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will tap into another nostalgic property this July with Smurfs, an animated adventure based on characters created by Belgian comic artist Peyo. Paramount shared a Smurfs teaser trailer today ahead of tomorrow’s trailer reveal, bringing Smurfy goodness to audiences of all ages!

Today’s Smurfs teaser trailer takes us into the heart of the Smurf Village, where a blank television awaits. As we approach the darkened screen, you hear the iconic Smurfs theme song amidst twittering animals and singing birds. When the screen comes to life, we find my first love, I mean Smurfette, smiling for the camera. She then blows a kiss as the words “Trailer Tomorrow” appear above her head. Let the hype begin! While the Smurfs teaser is thin on content, it presents a curiosity about the film’s animation style. If you look closely, Smurf Village looks like it’s hand-crafted or made out of clay or plasticine. Could the new Smurfs involve a mixed-media format? We’ll find out tomorrow when the full trailer arrives online.

Chris Miller (Puss in Boots, Shrek the Third) directs Smurfs from a screenplay by Pam Brady (Hot Rod, Team America: World Police, Lady Dynamite). The Smurfs cast is positively stacked, with Rihanna voicing Smurfette alongside Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, and James Corden, with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. The film’s producers are Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and Ryan Harris.

Previous Smurfs movies include 2011’s The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Smurfs: The Lost Village. The Smurfs are a group of small blue humanoid creatures living in a mushroom village at the center of the woods. Led by Papa Smurf, the Smurfs spend their days adventuring, expanding their village home, and matching wits with a crotchety dark wizard, Gargamel, and his fiendishly clever cat, Azrael. The Smurfs were created for Belgian comics by Peyo before becoming a popular animated cartoon series in the 1980s.

Are you excited to check out tomorrow’s Smurfs trailer? Do you have a favorite Smurf? Brainy, Vanity, Handy, Clumsy, Hefty, Clumsy? My favorite Smurfs (yes, I have some favorite Smurfs, what of it) are Smurfette and Grouchy Smurf. Let us know who your favorite Smurfs are in the comments section below.

Smurfs comes to theaters on July 18, 2025.