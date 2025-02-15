SNL50 concert rocks with legends & alum

A number of alum and music icons joined together for the epic kickoff to SNL50 weekend, which will culminate with an anniversary special.

Saturday Night Live weekend is officially in full swing, with the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert kicking off in epic fashion at Radio City Music Hall. Let’s check out some highlights!

Taking hosting duties for this start to SNL50 was Jimmy Fallon, who served as a cast member from 1998 to 2004. But Fallon went back much further than that, opening the show with an homage to The Blues Brothers, the suited up dudes played by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd who first debuted on SNL in 1976.

Another musical throwback came soon after in the form of Nick the Lounge Singer, as reprised by Bill Murray. Other SNL recurring characters who popped in for a musical number were Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer’s The Culps, who did a medley of modern hits, including one by recent Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar.

A number of SNL cast members both past and present were in attendance but only some got to take the stage with some music icons, including Fred Armisen, Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman joining The B-52s for “Love Shack”, as well as a Lonely Island reunion that found them with Lady Gaga doing “Dick in a Box”. There was also a medley of other Lonely Island songs from SNL, including “Motherlover”, “I’m on a Boat” and the one that launched them all, “Lazy Sunday”. Most of the performances were introduced by former SNL cast members, with the likes of Kate McKinnon, Molly Shannon and Adam Sandler welcoming Brandi Carlisle, Bonnie Raitt and Nirvana. Yes, we got another Nirvana reunion at SNL50, this time with Post Malone taking the vocals of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Of course, the entire SNL50 celebration was and will be missing far too many people that it lost over the years. Handling the tribute portion was Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, who did a cover of Tom Petty’s “The Waiting” while also mentioning names such as Gilda Rander, John Belushi, Chris Farley, Norm Macdonald, and Michael O’Donoghue.

The concert was only the start to the weekend-long SNL50 party. On Sunday(…), The Anniversary Special will air on NBC at 8 p.m.

Did you watch the SNL50 concert? What was your favorite moment?