Parasite’s Song Kang-ho is set to star in the series adaptation of the thriller Inside Men

According to Variety, Song Kang-ho, star of the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, has lined up his next project, which will be the series adaptation of a political thriller titled Inside Men. Hive Media Corp, who will be producing the series, had announced the development of the project Thursday morning and the studio has revealed it is currently in early pre-production. The filming is expected to commence sometime next year. However, it is not yet revealed where the show is intending to broadcast or stream.

This adaptation will be based on the 2015 film of the same name. That film was said to have been adapted into “an incomplete webtoon,” which was written by Yoon Tae-ho. This incarnation was called The Insiders and it had been published between 2010-2012 in the Hankyoreh newspaper. Per Variety, “The webtoon featured a political bruiser, played by Lee Byung-hun in the film, who seeks revenge after being ruined by politicians and the media. Directed and written by Woo Min-ho, the film added other elements including a prosecutor (portrayed by Cho Sueng-woo), a presidential candidate Portrayed by Lee Gyeong-young) and a newspaper editor (portrayed by Baek Yoon-sik).”

The series is set to be directed by Mo Wan-il, whose credits include The World of the Married and the recent Netflix film The Frog. Mo will expand on the story for the show. Song is expected to be portraying the newspaper editor. However, no other cast has yet been disclosed. The studio, Hive Media Corp, was described as “Korea’s top production company” by the Korean Film Council. Last year, they released 12.12: The Day, which was a fictionalized account of the 1979 military coup, and that would go on to become the highest-grossing film of the year in Korea. Additionally, they released a similarly themed political drama The Man Standing Next, which examined events building up to the assassination of President Park Chung-hee, which happened earlier in 1979.

The 2015 film Inside Men was produced by Kim Won-kuk, who has been an investor in an earlier film of Woo Min-ho, Man of Vendetta. It had a surprise hit status with seven million admissions for the original version and a further 2 million for a director’s cut. This allowed Kim and partners to form Hive Media Corp in 2016.