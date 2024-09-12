Parasite’s Song Kang-ho is set to star in the series adaptation of the thriller Inside Men

The Korean star will be playing the newspaper editor in a series adaptation of the hit 2015 political thriller, which was also a webtoon.

By
song kang-ho, inside men

According to Variety, Song Kang-ho, star of the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, has lined up his next project, which will be the series adaptation of a political thriller titled Inside Men. Hive Media Corp, who will be producing the series, had announced the development of the project Thursday morning and the studio has revealed it is currently in early pre-production. The filming is expected to commence sometime next year. However, it is not yet revealed where the show is intending to broadcast or stream.

This adaptation will be based on the 2015 film of the same name. That film was said to have been adapted into “an incomplete webtoon,” which was written by Yoon Tae-ho. This incarnation was called The Insiders and it had been published between 2010-2012 in the Hankyoreh newspaper. Per Variety, “The webtoon featured a political bruiser, played by Lee Byung-hun in the film, who seeks revenge after being ruined by politicians and the media. Directed and written by Woo Min-ho, the film added other elements including a prosecutor (portrayed by Cho Sueng-woo), a presidential candidate Portrayed by Lee Gyeong-young) and a newspaper editor (portrayed by Baek Yoon-sik).”

The series is set to be directed by Mo Wan-il, whose credits include The World of the Married and the recent Netflix film The Frog. Mo will expand on the story for the show. Song is expected to be portraying the newspaper editor. However, no other cast has yet been disclosed. The studio, Hive Media Corp, was described as “Korea’s top production company” by the Korean Film Council. Last year, they released 12.12: The Day, which was a fictionalized account of the 1979 military coup, and that would go on to become the highest-grossing film of the year in Korea. Additionally, they released a similarly themed political drama The Man Standing Next, which examined events building up to the assassination of President Park Chung-hee, which happened earlier in 1979.

The 2015 film Inside Men was produced by Kim Won-kuk, who has been an investor in an earlier film of Woo Min-ho, Man of Vendetta. It had a surprise hit status with seven million admissions for the original version and a further 2 million for a director’s cut. This allowed Kim and partners to form Hive Media Corp in 2016.

Source: Variety
Tags:
icon More TV News
song kang-ho, inside men
Parasite’s Song Kang-ho is set to star in the series adaptation of the thriller Inside Men
Obi-Wan Kenobi, season 2, Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: “I really do hope we get a chance to do another one”
Halo’s Yerin Ha to star alongside Luke Thompson for a slow burn romance in Bridgerton Season 4
Colin Farrell penguin
Colin Farrell might not waddle back for a second season of The Penguin
View All

About the Author

1885 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Song Kang Ho News

Latest TV News

Load more articles