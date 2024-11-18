Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases a new poster as tickets go on sale next week

Shadow the Hedgehog makes his big screen debut as he threatens Team Sonic. You can now check out the new poster as tickets prepare to sell.

Fans of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, both games and movies, are excited to see the next chapter of the film series, which brings in one of the games most popular characters, Shadow. Keanu Reeves joins the franchise as the voice of Shadow and wanted to remain faithful in his interpretation as director Jeff Fowler explained, “He really wanted to create a very fan-faithful version of the character. He did research.“ The anticipation grows as Paramount now releases a new poster of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and announces that tickets will go on sale on November 25. The movie races into theaters on December 20.



The official synopsis reads,

“Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

Jeff Fowler returns to direct Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from a screenplay by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington, based on a story by Casey and Miller. Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, with Idris Elba (Knuckles), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), Tom Butler (Commander Walters), Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone), and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik). Newcomers to the fast-paced and family-friendly franchise include Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, Krysten Ritter as Captain Rockwell, and Alyla Browne as Maria.

Executive producers on this new entry include Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi, Yukio Sugino, Jeff Fowler, Tommy Gormley and Tim Miller. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno are on board as the producers of this sequel.