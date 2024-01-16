Spaceman: Adam Sandler encounters an interplanetary creature in the new trailer for the Netflix sci-fi

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming existential sci-fi drama from the director of the popular HBO series Chernobyl. Spaceman sees Adam Sandler continuing to explore the more dramatic genre after his acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems and Hustle. In Spaceman, Sandler plays an isolated astronaut who is clamoring for his wife back on Earth. He encounters a mysterious creature, which is presented in the form of a giant spider, although emanates the calm voice of Paul Dano. Netflix shares the newest trailer from the film that is due to hit the “Berlinale Special” programme at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival for its world premiere before streaming on Netflix.

In addition to Adam Sandler, the film also stars Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, with Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano. Johan Renck directs the movie from a script from writer Colby Day. The producers of the film include Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva. Meanwhile, Ben Ormand, Johan Renck and Barry Bernardi are on board as executive producers.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.”

The director, Renck, is known for his work on the popular acclaimed HBO series Chernobyl. He tells Tudum, “I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know. I don’t think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he’s very intelligent, really smart, profound.” He also teases a bit of Dano’s Hanuš creature, “Paul was the first thing that came up in thinking about [the creature]. He has this peculiar cadence when he’s speaking, his careful formulation of words, and his very unique voice.”

Spaceman travels onto Netflix on March 1, 2024.