Spinal Tap releases the new music video for their single, ‘Stonehenge,’ which also features Elton John

We now have our first look at the new music video for the single “Stonehenge” from the upcoming sequel to the beloved rock mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap. Bleecker Street had recently unveiled the trailer to Spinal Tap II: The End Continues last week at ComicCon. The film has Rob Reiner returning as director and documentarian, Marty Di Bergi, along with Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer returning as Spinal Tap. The film is also written by the four stars. Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Matthew George are the credited producers on the film. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will try not to get lost on its way to theaters on September 12.

One of the draws to this new entry is the cameos from figures of the music world. Some of the predominantly big names will include Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Questlove. The former is included as a featured artist in a re-recording of the band’s single, “Stonehenge.” The Hollywood Reporter has passed along the newest video to the single. The song will, of course, be included on the soundtrack, which is a thirteen-track album. The soundtrack will also include nine brand new songs along with four “reinvented” favorites, which will feature guests like Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood.

A lot has happened in the 40+ years since Marty Di Bergi documented the ill-fated heavy metal band: David St. Hubbins has joined a mariachi band, Derek Smalls is selling cryptocurrency and Nigel Tufnel is selling cheese, only picking up his axe for pub gigs. But it’s time for one more show…They just need yet another drummer.