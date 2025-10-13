The Boss abandons convention to create something everlasting in the lastest Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer

Whether you refer to him as The Doctor, The Boss, or The Storyteller, any music lover worth their salt recognizes the genius, intrinsic pull, and overwhelming talent of Bruce Springsteen. After decades in the spotlight, Springsteen’s story will come to the silver screen on October 24, 2025. Today, 20th Century Studios looks to coax more butts into seats for the upcoming biopic, starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White as The Boss himself, with the final trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Here’s the official synopsis for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere:

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

As the film’s director and co-writer Scott Cooper said of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, “Nebraska is where Bruce chose truth over expectation—a choice that still reverberates through everything he’s written since. At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder, and the courage to confront himself. For him to trust me with telling that story—the most vulnerable chapter of his life—is the greatest honor I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

In the final trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, we see White’s Springsteen abandoning the plan to crank out a collection of singles for the sake of creating something raw, original, and risk-taking. As the studio struggles with Springsteen’s desire to go against the grain, those who know and believe in him implore others to hold fast to their faith as Springsteen works his magic.

