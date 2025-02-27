Star Trek: Khan announces main voice-cast for scripted audio series from Wrath of Kahn director

CBS has announced that production has wrapped on Star Trek: Khan, an all-new scripted audio series which will explore “ the dramatic untold events that unfolded in the desolate world of Ceti Alpha V after Captain Kirk left Khan and his followers stranded there, paving the way for the iconic clash in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. ”

The voice cast includes Naveen Andrews (Lost) as the iconic villain Khan. The story explores his complex psyche and the depths of his anger, ambition, and pain. Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) plays Marla McGivers, a former Starfleet historian who follows Khan into exile on Ceti Alpha V. More cast announcements will follow at a later date.

The audio series is based on a story by Nicholas Meyer, writer and director of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn. Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the series. “ History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss, ” reads the description. “ But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan’s story will finally be told in Star Trek: Khan. “

The project has been a long time in the making. Meyer joined the first season of Star Trek: Discovery as a writer and consulting producer. He teased that he was working on another Star Trek project, which was later revealed to be a TV miniseries centered on Khan. As the Star Trek franchise expanded after the release of Discovery, Meyer’s project was put on the back burner until it was eventually transformed into an audio series. Meyer has been involved with the very best of the big-screen franchise. In addition to writing and directing Wrath of Khan, Meyers also co-wrote The Voyage Home and returned to write and direct The Undiscovered Country.

Star Trek: Khan will be released for streaming on all major podcast platforms later this year.