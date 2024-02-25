Star Trek: Voyager gets 30th anniversary celebration aboard Royal Caribbean cruise

Star Trek will soon boldly go – again – where no man has gone before…OK, so many a man has been to Miami, but have they done so out of their sheer love for Star Trek? To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Voyager, Royal Caribbean is launching Star Trek: The Cruise VIII, which will give fans an immersive experience that will, yes, make them a voyager.

Next year, Voyager fans can board Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas – which had its maiden voyage in 2000, the year before the Star Trek series went off the air – to celebrate the series. And there will be plenty for them to do aboard the cruise ship, aside from making a mess of the buffets. According to the cruise’s official website, there will be a variety of shows, Q&A sessions, panels, trivia sessions, parties, theme nights, interactive events, and much more.

Those who grab a ticket for the cruise will have opportunities to meet a number of Star Trek: Voyager cast members, including Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Beltran, Robert Picardo, and Roxann Dawson, in addition to various guest speakers.

The Voyager cruise sails out of Miami, Florida before heading to Costa Maya, Cozumel and Belize City, before then heading back to Florida, with three days at sea in between. It will run from February 23rd to 2nd, 2025, with prices ranging from $1,950 to $10,200 per person.

As per the official website, “Star Trek: The Cruise is the ultimate immersive Star Trek experience. This 7-day voyage brings an unforgettable Star Trek experience that will transwarp you to another galaxy of entertainment! Mingle with your favorite stars and experience a vibrant community where everyone is welcome, and the fun never stops! Brace yourself for an interstellar journey unlike any other this side of the Delta Quadrant!”

Accordion to Chris Hearing, partner and executive director of Theme Cruises, “We’ve been planning our Voyager celebration for quite some time and are thrilled to share the news with Star Trek fans…It will be a truly special experience for our guests to see so many of Voyager’s crew members on Star Trek: The Cruise VIII.”

With that, we can’t help but remember the words of Harry Kim, whose portrayer, Garrett Kim, will be on board: “Maybe it’s not the destination that matters, maybe it’s the journey, and if that journey takes a little longer, so we can do something we all believe in, I can’t think of any place I’d rather be or any people I’d rather be with.” Oh, and there are waterslides!

You can currently stream Star Trek: Voyager on Paramount+.