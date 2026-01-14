Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge getting an Original Trilogy upgrade this spring

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019, it was set between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, which meant visitors would encounter First Order stormtroopers, Rey, and even Kylo Ren. However, Galaxy’s Edge is set to receive an Original Trilogy upgrade, with Darth Vader ready to march through the streets of Black Spire Outpost.

Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker & More Coming to Galaxy’s Edge

Black Spire Outpost will roll back in time by several decades, enabling heroes and villains from the Original Trilogy to appear. Darth Vader will be joined by Imperial stormtroopers as he searches Batuu for Luke Skywalker. Speaking of Skywalker, he will also appear alongside Princess Leia and Han Solo. Plus, John Williams’ iconic music from the Original Trilogy will play as visitors roam the park.

“ We’ve always seen Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as a platform for storytelling, a land that would continue to live and grow and evolve, ” said Asa Kalama, vice president executive for creative and interactive experiences at Walt Disney Imagineering.

These changes will slowly roll out over the next couple of months in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in California (Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World in Florida will remain unchanged) before the official debut on April 29.

Previous characters such as Rey, Ahsoka Tano, R2-D2, Chewbacca, and even the Mandalorian and Grogu will continue to appear.

Some Locations Will Receive New Looks

Along with the new characters, some familiar locations (and the backstories behind them) will also change. “ We’re also thoughtfully going back and thinking about all the backstories of some of the shops that exist in the land, ” Kalama said. “ Because we’re set in a new era, some are run by new proprietors. ”

First Order Cargo will become Black Spire Surplus and will feature new offerings from the Rebels and the Empire. Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Savi’s Workshop, and the Droid Depot will also receive additional updates.

As previously announced, a new Mandalorian-inspired mission for Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run will roll out in May, which will allow you and your crew to team up with Din Djarin and Grogu to track down Imperial officers and claim a bounty.