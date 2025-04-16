The original, unaltered technicolor print of Star Wars that George Lucas banned will screen again after 47 years

The original 1977 cut of Star Wars is different in a lot of subtle ways, yet spoke volumes to many audiences and fans. It was not yet part of a franchise, it wasn’t even called Episode IV or A New Hope yet — only known simply as Star Wars. The trilogy would eventually go through many changes, which started with the added title in the opening crawl. George Lucas would only keep going with the changes from there as his philosophy had seemingly been, “Films are not finished, but abandoned.”

However, for film purists, that original, unaltered version of Star Wars is a Holy Grail of sorts and The Hollywood Reporter is revealing that this version of the film that George Lucas had banned from theaters will be projected onto the screen once again. Unfortunately, it will only be available for a few individuals who are lucky enough to be attending a film festival in the U.K. The Telegraph reports that the rare, original technicolor print of Star Wars will be screening at the British Film Institute’s Film on Film Festival in June. This print will be shown for the first time since December of 1978, although, there have been copies that have made the rounds on home video.

Lucas banned the film in favor of his definitive visions that started in 1997 with the Special Editions. Lucasfilm would only ever allow the newest cuts with its many alterations to be screened. Per THR, “BFI had to negotiate with Disney and Lucasfilm for the rights for a back-to-back screening on the festival’s opening night. This particular BFI print has been stored for four decades at a temperature of 23 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve its quality, so it should look rather pristine.”

Ticket sales are yet to be announced, but it’s a good bet that this screening would likely sell out quickly. The original Star Wars isn’t the only film from the series that will be shown this year. A couple of months ago, it was announced that Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith will be back in theaters on April 25 to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. The film will run in U.S. theaters and select international territories for one week only and will be available in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX. 4DX features high-tech motion chairs that sync with over 21 effects, all designed to complement the narrative of the film.

