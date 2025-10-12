Starfleet Academy: Star Trek series gets trailer and January release date

A warrior does not let a friend face danger alone…The first full trailer for Starfleet Academy – the latest Star Trek series – has arrived, showing off what we can expect once the show arrives on the freshly announced premiere date of January 15th.

While there are some unfamiliar faces padding out Starfleet Academy, the star power here is major, with Holly Hunter leading the cast as Nahla Ake, the chancellor of the titular academy. There, too, is Paul Giamatti, who is clearly eating it up as Nus Braka, a part-Klingon who serves as a key villain in the show. Those who are bringing back past Star Trek characters include Voyager’s Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Discovery’s Tig Notaro (Jett Reno) and Discovery’s Oded Fehr (Charles Vance). It will even have some rather interesting guests, including WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and Stephen Colbert, although he will only be providing a voice.

Even though Starfleet Academy is still a couple of months away from its debut, it has already been renewed for a second season. As for what we can expect in the debut outing, it “introduces us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

The first season of Starfleet Academy will consist of 10 episodes, with each dropping every Thursday until its conclusion in mid-March.

Also launching as part of the promotion is a website designed to mimic the academy’s own, complete with a mission statement: “Welcome, Cadets. Starfleet Academy continues a tradition that began in San Francisco over a millennium ago. Today, training takes place both aboard the U.S.S. Athena and here on Earth, where, for the first time in more than 120 years, a new Academy class is returning to our San Francisco campus…Like those who came before, our cadets will be taught to dream without limitations. To accept this responsibility is to accept service and the honor of rebuilding Starfleet after the events of The Burn.”

What did you think of the trailer for Starfleet Academy? Will you be checking it out when it arrives on Paramount next year? Let us know in the comments section below!