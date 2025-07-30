Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells to star in a Stay Tuned TV series inspired by John Ritter’s 1992 cult classic comedy

We can be friends if you remember Peter Hyams’ 1992 dark comedy Stay Tuned. The high-concept comedy starring John Ritter and Pam Dawber is a beloved cult classic about a husband and wife who are sucked into a hellish television set and must survive the gauntlet of twisted versions of shows in which they find themselves. Stay Tuned is a bizarre bit of fun from the early ’90s, and now Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Pixels) is bringing it back! That’s right, folks! Get your remote controls ready, because Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells (A Simple Favor, The Prom, The Intern) will star in a comedy series inspired by Hyams’ sadistic and satirical film, Stay Tuned, for Hulu.

According to Deadline, Stay Tuned is created by Akiva Goldsman, Jordan Cahan, and Greg Lessans, with Cahan set as showrunner. In addition to their starring roles, Gad and Rannells will executive produce alongside Goldsman and Lessans through Weed Road Productions, Morgan Creek’s James G. Robinson & David Robinson, and Aaron Semmel.

“For over a decade Andrew and I have been the Laverne and Shirley of our generation (according to our mothers.),” Gad said. “It only makes sense to now do a TV series where we can literally do an episode as ‘Laverne and Shirley’ (assuming the rights to those characters aren’t prohibitively expensive and that the algorithm rewards’ Laverne and Shirley’ viewership.)”

Added Rannells, “Personally, Josh and I have always reminded me more of a Sam and Diane or at times a Cagney and Lacey, but either way, I am thrilled we are reuniting once again! This time with Akiva, Greg and Jordan, who seem even more unhinged than we are.”

While it sometimes feels like standard television programming is a thing of the past, an update of the Stay Tuned concept could pull ideas from the ocean of streaming content across platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and more. Prestige TV is also on the menu, with Stay Tuned being the perfect platform for inspired cameos from your favorite Hollywood actors.

What do you think about Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells tackling Stay Tuned for a new comedy series? Which shows do you think they should get sucked into? Let us know in the comments section below.