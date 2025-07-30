TV News

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells to star in a Stay Tuned TV series inspired by John Ritter’s 1992 cult classic comedy

By
Posted 7 hours ago

We can be friends if you remember Peter Hyams’ 1992 dark comedy Stay Tuned. The high-concept comedy starring John Ritter and Pam Dawber is a beloved cult classic about a husband and wife who are sucked into a hellish television set and must survive the gauntlet of twisted versions of shows in which they find themselves. Stay Tuned is a bizarre bit of fun from the early ’90s, and now Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Pixels) is bringing it back! That’s right, folks! Get your remote controls ready, because Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells (A Simple Favor, The Prom, The Intern) will star in a comedy series inspired by Hyams’ sadistic and satirical film, Stay Tuned, for Hulu.

According to Deadline, Stay Tuned is created by Akiva Goldsman, Jordan Cahan, and Greg Lessans, with Cahan set as showrunner. In addition to their starring roles, Gad and Rannells will executive produce alongside Goldsman and Lessans through Weed Road Productions, Morgan Creek’s James G. Robinson & David Robinson, and Aaron Semmel.

“For over a decade Andrew and I have been the Laverne and Shirley of our generation (according to our mothers.),” Gad said. “It only makes sense to now do a TV series where we can literally do an episode as ‘Laverne and Shirley’ (assuming the rights to those characters aren’t prohibitively expensive and that the algorithm rewards’ Laverne and Shirley’ viewership.)”

Added Rannells, “Personally, Josh and I have always reminded me more of a Sam and Diane or at times a Cagney and Lacey, but either way, I am thrilled we are reuniting once again! This time with Akiva, Greg and Jordan, who seem even more unhinged than we are.”

While it sometimes feels like standard television programming is a thing of the past, an update of the Stay Tuned concept could pull ideas from the ocean of streaming content across platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and more. Prestige TV is also on the menu, with Stay Tuned being the perfect platform for inspired cameos from your favorite Hollywood actors.

What do you think about Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells tackling Stay Tuned for a new comedy series? Which shows do you think they should get sucked into? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,454 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sword read more in the Stone, The Fisher King, Death to Smoochy, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Stay Tuned News

See More

Awfully Good: Stay Tuned (1992) with John Ritter

Posted 5 years ago
WANDAVISION taking us back through sitcom history reminded me of another movie that made a hellish journey across television…   Stay Tuned (1992) Director: Peter Hyams Stars: John Ritter, Pam Dawber, Jeffrey Jones, Eugene Levysponsored content After being gifted a...

Rachel Weisz starring in TV adaptation of Dead Ringers for Amazon!

Posted 5 years ago
Deadline reports that Rachel Weisz (THE MUMMY) will star and executive produce a gender-swapped remake of David Cronenberg's cult classic DEAD RINGERS for Amazon Studios. Here's the official synopsis: In Dead Ringers, written by Birch, The Mantle twins, played by...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!